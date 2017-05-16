(Adds colour and comments)
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has opened
books on its new 30-year benchmark, gathering strong interest
despite relatively tight guidance.
Books opened at 14bp area over the 3.25% May 2045 OAT, the
lead managers having begun marketing at mid-teens area, which
attracted indications of interest above €18bn, excluding leads'
orders.
"IoIs are very impressive," said a government bond trader
away from the deal. "It is especially strong as we expect
Belgium to come with a long deal soon too."
The Kingdom of Belgium has cancelled its planned auction
next week, fuelling expectations for a long-dated syndication.
"There is no massive premium for a 30-year either," said a
lead manager. "I see fair value at 12bp."
France's plans for a long-dated syndication were set out in
its funding plan for the year and investors were well prepared
for it to emerge after the French presidential elections.
"The 30-year OAT has lagged in the rally against Germany and
appears cheap now," said the trader. "The deal makes sense in
relative value terms."
The 10s/30s French curve has steepened by 12bp since April
19 to its steepest level since early March, while the 10-year
spread against Germany tightened by 30bp during the same period
as market participants repriced risk premiums in the wake of the
election results.
"I don't see a lot of potential for further tightening in
10-years," said the trader. "But the long end offers a nice
entry point to buy France."
At 14bp over the May 2045s, the yield on the new bond will
be just over the OAT April 2055s for a similar duration, which
should support the deal too, according to the trader.
The bond, which matures May 25 2048, and is rated
Aa2/AA/AA/AAA, is expected to be priced today via BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale.
