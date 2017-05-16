BRIEF-Cachet Pharmaceutical scraps asset acquisition plan
* Says it scraps asset acquisition due to changes in capital market
May 16 MILESTONE MEDICAL INC:
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS $647,984 VERSUS $851,251 A YEAR AGO
* Says its controlling shareholder signs MOU with Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd on the cooperation of online drugstore and other health solution related projects
* Medlab granted ethics approval for two cannabis trials-mdc.ax