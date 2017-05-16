UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 KEO PLC:
* THE GROUP'S TURNOVER INCREASED BY 3.5 PERCENT IN COMPARISON TO THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR
* THE GROUP'S LOSS BEFORE TAX DURING THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO 388,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 820,000 EUROS A YEAR AGO
Source text: bit.ly/2pPOZTM
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources