BRIEF-Mondo TV reaches license agreement with Modecor for Robot Trains themed sweets
* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH MODECOR ITALIANA S.R.L. FOR THE GRANTING OF CERTAIN LICENSING RIGHTS RELATED TO THE PROPERTY ROBOT TRAINS
May 16 RAI WAY SPA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE MERGER PLAN FOR INCORPORATION OF THE WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY SUD ENGINEERING WAS FILED
Source text: reut.rs/2pRtL6Y
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH MODECOR ITALIANA S.R.L. FOR THE GRANTING OF CERTAIN LICENSING RIGHTS RELATED TO THE PROPERTY ROBOT TRAINS
* An executive director of co, lodged a police report on possible wrongdoings by Tey Por Yee, a past director of Wintoni
June 19 Zhongchang Big Data Co Ltd * Says board elects Cai Quangen as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tEkFNo Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)