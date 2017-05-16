BRIEF-Unbxd raises $12.5 mln to fuel innovation in AI powered e-commerce product discovery
* Unbxd raises $12.5 million to fuel innovation in ai powered e-commerce product discovery Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has launched a €7bn 30-year bond at 12bp over the OAT May 2045s, according to the lead managers.
Books opened this morning at plus 14bp area.
Demand closed over €31bn, including €2.85bn from joint lead managers.
The bond, which matures May 25 2048, and is rated Aa2/AA/AA/AAA, is expected to be priced today via BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
PRETORIA, June 19 Barclays Africa Group unduly benefited from apartheid-era bailouts and must repay 1.1 billion rand ($86 million), South Africa's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday.
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.