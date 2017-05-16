LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has launched a €7bn 30-year bond at 12bp over the OAT May 2045s, according to the lead managers.

Books opened this morning at plus 14bp area.

Demand closed over €31bn, including €2.85bn from joint lead managers.

The bond, which matures May 25 2048, and is rated Aa2/AA/AA/AAA, is expected to be priced today via BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)