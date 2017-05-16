UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 MURMANSKIY TRALOVYI FLOT:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF 610.2 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS 349.8 MILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF 2.62 BILLION ROUBLES VERSUS 2.45 BILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO
Source text - bit.ly/2rbe3bS
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources