BRIEF-FueTrek to acquire Media Japan for 436 mln yen
* Says it will acquire all shares of Media Japan Co., Ltd. for 436 million yen
May 16 VIDIS SA:
* PROPOSES TO RETIRE 1,337,817 OF ITS OWN SHARES BOUGHT FROM GALENE SP. Z O.O. AND LOWER CAPITAL TO 190,863 ZLOTYS
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON THE PROPOSAL ON JUNE 12
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will acquire all shares of Media Japan Co., Ltd. for 436 million yen
* Says it will issue 10th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says it received patent on June 19, for device and method to against forge prescription