BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement
* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II
May 17 ZAMBAL SPAIN SOCIMI SA:
* SAID ON TUESDAY IT WOULD PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 91.2 MILLION EUROS THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF 91.2 MILLION NEW SHARES AT A NOMINAL VALUE OF 1 EURO PER SHARE AND SHARE PREMIUM OF 0.25 EURO PER SHARE
* THE SHARES TO BE SUBSCRIBED AND FULLY PAID BY OFFSETTING CREDITS
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc .
MONTREAL, June 19 The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.