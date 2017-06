May 16 Datalogic SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT HYDRA SPA HAS LAUNCHED THE SALE OF UP TO 2.9 MILLION SHARES OF DATALOGIC, CORRESPONDING TO 5 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL, VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* AS PART OF THE TRANSACTION AND IN LINE WITH MARKET PRACTICE FOR PLACEMENTS OF THIS NATURE, HYDRA HAS AGREED TO A 180 DAY LOCK-UP PERIOD WITH RESPECT TO THE REMAINING SHARES OF DATALOGIC OWNED

* UPON COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF ALL THE SHARES OFFERED IN THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING, HYDRA WILL OWN 36.4 MILLION SHARES OF DATALOGIC, EQUAL TO 62.2 PCT OF THE RELEVANT SHARE CAPITAL

Source text: bit.ly/2rpfVLn

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)