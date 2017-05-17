BRIEF-Time Warner, Snap announce partnership to invest in content, ads
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
May 17EVERYSPORT MEDIA GROUP AB:
* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES ELECTION OF PAUL FISCHBEIN AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Source text: bit.ly/2pTrokX
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. antitrust enforcers have authorized legal action aimed at stopping the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel, alleging that the combined firm would control more than 90 percent of the U.S. market for paid daily fantasy sports contests, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
* FY EBIT WAS EUR 60.1 MILLION AND THUS NOT FAR BELOW THE RECORD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 62.3 MILLION)