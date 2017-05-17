* RESOLVED ON TUESDAY TO SUSPEND TRADING OF THE FOLLOWING COMPANIES AS THEY FAILED TO PUBLISH Q1 REPORT: ALKAL SA , AGROMA SA, ART NEW MEDIA SA, B2B PARTNER SA, BDF SA, DASE SA, EKOKOGENERACJA SA, ELEKTROMONT SA, EUROINVESTMENT SA, GRAPHIC SA, HFT GROUP SA , LOYD SA, POLSCY INWESTORZY SA, STAR FITNESS SA AND TROPHYRESORT NYRT

* WSE WILL RESUME TRADING OF THE ABOVE COMPANIES' SHARES AFTER THE END OF THE TRADING DAY FOLLOWING THE DAY ON WHICH THE COMPANIES PUBLISH THEIR Q1 REPORTS