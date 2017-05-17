UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 CHERRY AB (PUBL):
* UPLISTING FROM AKTIETORGET TO NASDAQ STOCKHOLM WAS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED DURING H1 2017
* HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE THE APPLICATION FOR UPLISTING TO NASDAQ STOCKHOLM UNTIL AFTER THE SUMMER
* POSTPONEMENT IS DUE TO THE RECENTLY COMPLETED AND SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITION OF COME ON MALTA LTD, AND THE WORK WITH FINALISING THE INTEGRATION
Source text: bit.ly/2qwCk9w
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources