May 17 CHERRY AB (PUBL):

* UPLISTING FROM AKTIETORGET TO NASDAQ STOCKHOLM WAS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED DURING H1 2017

* HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE THE APPLICATION FOR UPLISTING TO NASDAQ STOCKHOLM UNTIL AFTER THE SUMMER

* POSTPONEMENT IS DUE TO THE RECENTLY COMPLETED AND SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITION OF COME ON MALTA LTD, AND THE WORK WITH FINALISING THE INTEGRATION

Source text: bit.ly/2qwCk9w

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)