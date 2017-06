May 19 HARPER HYGIENICS

* SIA ICOTTON ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 3,852,200 SHARES OF HARPER HYGIENICS WHAT CORRESPONDS TO 6.05 PERCENT OF NUMBER OF VOTES AT GENERAL MEETING OF HARPER HYGIENICS' SHAREHOLDERS, IT WAS SAID IN A STATEMENT ON THURSDAY

* SIA ICOTTON AIMS TO REACH 66 PERCENT OF VOTES VIA TENDER OFFER, AT PRESENT IT HAS 59.95 PERCENT OF VOTES

* SHARES OF HARPER HYGIENICS TO BE ACQUIRED BY SIA ICOTTON AT THE PRICE OF 1.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ENTRIES IN THE TENDER OFFER TO BE ACCEPTED FROM JUNE 7 TILL JUNE 20

* MBANK SA IN AN INTERMEDIARY IN THE TRANSACTION

Source text: bit.ly/2qYT2B9

