U.S. FDA approves new antibiotic to treat serious skin infections
June 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new treatment for patients with acute bacterial skin infections, made by privately held Melinta Therapeutics.
May 19REDWOOD PHARMA AB:
* SAID THOSE WHO ARE REGISTERED AS SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 30 RECEIVE 4 UNIT RIGHTS FOR EACH EXISTING SHARE HELD IN COMPANY
* 5 UNIT RIGHTS ENTITLE TO SUBSCRIPTION OF 1 UNIT
* THE CORRECTION DOES NOT AFFECT THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EMISSION TERMS
Source text: bit.ly/2rkV6U4 Source text: bit.ly/2ryY7N0
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new treatment for patients with acute bacterial skin infections, made by privately held Melinta Therapeutics.
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage: