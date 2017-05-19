BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 19 BANK SAINT PETERSBURG:
* SAYS BOARD DECIDES TO PLACE ADDITIONAL ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. Reports a 5.47 percent passive stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sjNSPC) Further company coverage: