* SAID ON FRIDAY IT CONCLUDED THE AGREEMENTS FOR THE ACQUISITION FROM HONEYCOMB SRL OF A FURTHER 20 PCT STAKE IN ARTIGIANBROKER SRL, RAISING ITS STAKE TO 60 PCT

* THE TRANSFER OF THE STAKE WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 26 AT THE PRICE OF EUR 110,000

* RESERVED TO CONFARTIGIANATO, WHICH OWNS 40 PCT IN ARTIGIANBROKER, THE OPTION RIGHT TO BUY 10 PCT

* ARTIGIANBROKER IS AN INSURANCE BROKER

* SOLD 73.3 PCT STAKE IN ASSITECA CROWD SRL AT THE SYMBOLIC PRICE OF EUR 1

* THE SALE OF ASSITECA CROWD WAS DETERMINED BY THE LENGTHENING OF THE TIME FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE INITIATIVE, NOT IN LINE WITH THE GROWTH STRATEGY OF ASSITECA

