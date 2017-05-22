May 22 U BLOX HOLDING AG:

* U-BLOX AND SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCED THAT THEY WILL NOT PROCEED WITH THE SALE, RESPECTIVELY ACQUISITION, OF SIMCOM CELLULAR MODULE PRODUCT LINE

* AS A RESULT OF THIS SITUATION, U-BLOX HAS REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FIGURES FOR 2017 BACK TO LEVELS AS PROVIDED ON JANUARY 11

* FORESEES FOR FY 2017 CONTINUED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS EXPECTING REVENUES OF BETWEEN CHF 410 AND 425 MILLION, WITH EBIT IN THE RANGE OF CHF 60 TO 65 MILLION

Source text - bit.ly/2qaKz9a,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)