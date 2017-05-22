BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:
* PARTNERS GROUP HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE SPI GLOBAL, A PROVIDER OF OUTSOURCED SERVICES TO EDUCATION, SCIENCE, TECHNICAL AND MEDICAL RESEARCH PUBLISHERS WORLDWIDE, ON BEHALF OF ITS CLIENTS
* THE COMPANY IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS ASIA III IN A TRANSACTION THAT VALUES SPI AT USD 330 MILLION
* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION, THREE SENIOR PARTNERS GROUP EXECUTIVES WILL JOIN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT SPI
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes