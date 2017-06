May 22 GIGLIO GROUP SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THE BOARD APPROVED THE "GIGLIO GROUP TF 2,9% MAG18 EUR" BOND FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 1 MILLION

* IT CONSISTS OF 10 BEARER BONDS OF A PAR VALUE OF EUR 100,000 EACH FOR A TOTAL OF EURO 1 MILLION AND SHALL BE FULLY SUBSCRIBED BY BANCA SELLA SPA

* THE BOND WILL BE ISSUED ON MAY 26, 2017, WITH ONE YEAR DURATION AND AT AN INTEREST RATE OF 2.9%

Source text: reut.rs/2rsdSc0

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)