BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.205 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
May 22 BIOGENED SA:
* INFORMED ON FRIDAY THAT ON JUNE 8 ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON CAPITAL INCREASE BY ISSUE OF UP TO 500,000 SERIES J SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE 10.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* THE SHARES TO BE ISSUED VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.205 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
* Resappdx delivers excellent results in Australian paediatric study analysed using Smartcough-C Methodology
WASHINGTON, June 21 The White House is bringing together drone makers, wireless companies and venture capitalists on Thursday to look at ways government can help speed new technologies to the marketplace.