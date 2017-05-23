UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 TOYA SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT PLANS TO BUY BACK UP TO 5.0 MILLION OF ITS SHARES AT MINIMAL PRICE OF 5.9 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND MAXIMUM PRICE OF 7.30 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* THE TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF THE PURCHASED SHARES WILL NOT EXCEED 20 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY
* THE BUY BACK WILL LAST NO LONGER THAN TO JUNE 30, 2018 OR TO EXHAUST OF FUNDS FROM THE RESERVE CAPITAL
* PLANS TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 NET PROFIT AT AMOUNT OF 29.6 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR RESERVE CAPITAL TO FINANCE SHARE BUYBACK
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources