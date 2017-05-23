May 23 TOYA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT PLANS TO BUY BACK UP TO 5.0 MILLION OF ITS SHARES AT MINIMAL PRICE OF 5.9 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND MAXIMUM PRICE OF 7.30 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF THE PURCHASED SHARES WILL NOT EXCEED 20 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

* THE BUY BACK WILL LAST NO LONGER THAN TO JUNE 30, 2018 OR TO EXHAUST OF FUNDS FROM THE RESERVE CAPITAL

* PLANS TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 NET PROFIT AT AMOUNT OF 29.6 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR RESERVE CAPITAL TO FINANCE SHARE BUYBACK

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)