BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy unit to inject capital into Shanghai-based tech company
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
May 23 SINTESI SOCIETA DI INVESTIMENTI E DI PARTECIPAZIONI SPA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE COMPETITIVE BIDDING PROCEDURE FOR THE SALE OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN GEQUITY SPA TOOK PLACE ON MAY 22
* THE PACKAGE OFFERED CONSISTS OF 53,945,463 GEQUITY ORDINARY SHARES, 45 GEQUITY 2016-2021 CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH 4 PCT INTEREST RATE, AND 61,927,700 GEQUITY WARRANTS
* THE COMPETITIVE BIDDING WINNER IS HRD ITALIA SRL, WHICH BID 752,000 EUROS FOR THE WHOLE PACKAGE
HONG KONG, June 22 China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties