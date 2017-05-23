BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy unit to inject capital into Shanghai-based tech company
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
May 23GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY, Q1 2017 NET PROFIT OF 11.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 10.6 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* FINANCE INCOME AMOUNTED TO 0.19 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.06 MILLION EUROS INCREASED BY 217 PCT
* FINANCE COSTS AMOUNTED TO 0.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.4 MILLION EUROS INCREASED BY 100 PCT
Source text: bit.ly/2rNRAOG
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
HONG KONG, June 22 China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage: