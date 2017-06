May 22 LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP SPA:

* CONFIRMED ON MONDAY THAT THERE ARE UNDERGOING NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ENTRY OF AN INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP

* SAYS IT HAS NOT DECIDED YET IF THE ENTRY WILL BE ACHIEVED VIA A CAPITAL INCREASE OR THE SALE OF STAKES BY THE CURRENT CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

* IF THE TRANSACTION IS SUCCESSFUL, THE FREE FLOAT WILL INCREASE UP TO 20 PCT

* SAYS THAT IN THE LIGHT OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE FIRST MONTHS OF 2017, TURNOVER IN FY 2017 COULD BE HIGHER THAN ANALYSTS' ESTIMATES OF EUR 70 MLN

* IT IS NEGOTIATING THE DISTRIBUTION OF AT LEAST THREE FILMS FROM THE CANNES FESTIVAL IN ITALY

