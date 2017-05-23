May 23 Marvipol SA:

* Informed that its special purpose entity, Marvipol Development SA, has filed a prospectus to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF)

* Mariusz Ksiazek, the company's CEO, says that Marvipol would like to see the debut of Marvipol Development still in 2017 (on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange)

* The company plans to seperate its real estate and automotive businesses and to transfer the company's real estate operations to Marvipol Development

* Informed about the planned split in Sept.

* Hopes to complete the spin off not later than in Q4

* After the spin off, Marvipol SA to focus on automotive operations and to change its name to British Automotive Holding

