BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties
May 23 CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CONDOMINIUM OWNERS OF GRAND PARC RESIDENTIAL RESORT TO RECONSTRUCT DAMAGED EXTERNAL LEISURE AREA AND TO PAY COMPENSATIONS, WHICH WILL COST ABOUT 130 MILLION REAIS OVER A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS
* SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO PRESERVE COMMITMENTS MADE WITH CLIENTS
* REITERATES THE INEXISTENCE OF DIRECT RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY FAILURES IN THE EXECUTION OF THE PROJECT


June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.