May 24 SINTESI SOCIETA DI INVESTIMENTI E DI PARTECIPAZIONI SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ON BEHALF OF HRD ITALIA SRL (HRD) THAT HRD WILL BECOME OWNER OF A 50.5 PCT STAKE IN GEQUITY AFTER WINNING THE COMPETITIVE BIDDING PROCEDURE LAUNCHED BY SINTESI

* HRD WILL LAUNCH AN OBLIGATORY TAKEOVER BID ON THE REMAINING SHARE CAPITAL OF GEQUITY, A 49.5 PCT STAKE

* PRICE PER TENDERED SHARE TO BE IN LINE WITH THE ONE OFFERED FOR THE COMPETITIVE BIDDING PROCEDURE, WHOSE STARTING BID PRICE WAS EUR 0.011 PER SHARE

* HRD SPECIALIZES IN THE TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

* HRD ACQUIRED A CONTROLLING STAKE IN GEQUITY AS IT CONSIDERS THE LISTING ON THE ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE A STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY

Source text: reut.rs/2qeYpbx

