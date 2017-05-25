May 25 SKOTAN SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE RESOLUTION NO. 18 AND NO. 19 FROM THE GENERAL MEETING OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS FROM MAY 24 HAVE NOT BEEN ENACTED

* THE RESOLUTION NO. 18 CONCERNED THE INCREASE OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL AND THE RESOLUTION NO. 19 REGARDS THE ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* IN APRIL THE COMPANY INFORMED THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS WERE TO VOTE ON THE ABOVE RESOLUTIONS

