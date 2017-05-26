UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 DELKO SA:
* Q1 REVENUE 155.1 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 139.7 MLN ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.6 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.3 MLN ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources