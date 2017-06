XXX MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS SA :

* PROPOSES THE ISSUANCE OF A NEW CONVERTIBLE BOND LOAN IN AMOUNT OF 460.3 MILLION EURO

* ISSUES UP TO 1.5 BLN BONDS OF A NOMINAL VALUE OF THIRTY CENTS EUR 0.30 EACH FOR THE PURPOSE OF REPAYING THE COMPANY’S BORROWING OBLIGATIONS

* THE TERM OF THE CBL SHALL BE FOUR YEARS AND WILL INVOLVE AN EARLY REPAYMENT RIGHT OF THE COMPANY ON EACH MONTHLY ANNIVERSARY

* THE CBL INTEREST-RATE SHALL BE 12-MONTH EURIBOR PLUS 4 PCT SPREAD, WITH THE OPTION TO RECAPITALISE PART OF AN INTEREST DUE

Source text: bit.ly/2qq0FMx

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)