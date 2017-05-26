Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
May 26 LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP SPA:
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT DURING FESTIVAL DE CANNES IT HAS ACQUIRED DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR FIVE INTERNATIONAL FILMS FOR DISTRIBUTION IN ITALIA
* THE FILMS INCLUDE "GORGETOWN", "MEGAN LEAVEY", "DEPARTURES", "AILO'S JOURNEY" AND "ESCAPE PLAN 3"
