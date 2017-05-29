BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
May 29 ADIUVO INVESTMENTS SA:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS AT 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing