UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 IBERSOL SGPS SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY APPROVES GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.10 EUROS PER SHARE FROM RESERVES, TOTALLING 2.4 MILLION EUROS
* SAYS APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE FROM 24 MILLION EUROS TO 30 MILLION EUROS BY INCORPORATION OF FREE RESERVES
* SAYS TO DISTRIBUTE NEW SHARES OF VALUE OF 1 EURO EACH TO SHAREHOLDERS FREE OF CHARGE, IN PROPORTION OF ONE NEW SHARE FOR EVERY GROUP OF FOUR SHARES HELD
Source text: bit.ly/2r33u9C
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources