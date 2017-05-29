BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board - sec filing
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
May 29 Imvest SpA:
* REPORTED ON SUNDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE 7.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.2 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* FY NET LOSS 372,000 EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 146,000 EUROS A YEAR AGO
BERLIN, June 22 Britain's departure from the European Union could strengthen the bloc's political integration and make Germany more attractive as a business location, German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen said on Thursday.
