BRIEF-Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition
May 30 PHARMA MAR SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS UNIT SYLENTIS SAU HAD INITIATED THE FIRST PHASE III STUDY WITH ITS INVESTIGATIONAL DRUG SYL1001 FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE SYNDROME
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.