UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 KERNEL HOLDING SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q3 2016/2017 REVENUE WAS $615.0 MILLION VERSUS $607.2 MILLION A YEAR AGO
* Q3 2016/2017 EBITDA WAS $80.8 MILLION VERSUS $99.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT WAS $32.9 MILLION VERSUS $92.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 64.4 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR RESULTS FROM NORMALIZATION OF NON-OPERATING FOREX GAINS AND WRITE-OFF OF AMORTIZED EXPENSES ON BANK LOANS Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources