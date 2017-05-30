BRIEF-Nuvectra enters second amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
May 30 DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG:
* FY NET SALES OF CHF 151.7 MILLION - A 25 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR
* FY NET INCOME OF CHF 22.2 MILLION - A 55 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR
* FY EBIT EBIT CHF 26.7 MILLION, UP 60.5%
* EXCESS LIQUIDITY TO BE INVESTED IN FUTURE GROWTH – THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID
* ANTICIPATES A FURTHER INCREASE IN NET SALES AND NET INCOME IN THE BUSINESS YEAR 2017/18 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.