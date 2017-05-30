May 30 MEDICALGORITHMICS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT PLANS FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* MANAGEMENT BOARD PLANS DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN NEXT YEARS AT LEVEL OF 50 PCT OF CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT

* IN CASE OF ACTUAL OR ANTICIPATED CAPITAL NEEDS MANAGEMENT BOARD MAY DECIDE TO ALLOCATE 20 PCT OF THE COMPANY'S NET PROFIT FOR DIVIDEND IN 2017, 2018 AND 2019

* THE COMPANY ALSO SAID THAT DUE TO THE CONTENT OF THE TERMS OF ISSUED SECURITIES, IN PARTICULAR BONDS, DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN 2017, 2018 AND 2019 MAY BE EXCLUDED OR RESTRICTED

