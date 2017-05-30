BRIEF-Nuvectra enters second amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
May 30 MEDICALGORITHMICS SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT PLANS FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* MANAGEMENT BOARD PLANS DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN NEXT YEARS AT LEVEL OF 50 PCT OF CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT
* IN CASE OF ACTUAL OR ANTICIPATED CAPITAL NEEDS MANAGEMENT BOARD MAY DECIDE TO ALLOCATE 20 PCT OF THE COMPANY'S NET PROFIT FOR DIVIDEND IN 2017, 2018 AND 2019
* THE COMPANY ALSO SAID THAT DUE TO THE CONTENT OF THE TERMS OF ISSUED SECURITIES, IN PARTICULAR BONDS, DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN 2017, 2018 AND 2019 MAY BE EXCLUDED OR RESTRICTED
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.