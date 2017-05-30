UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Pamapol SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 119.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 101.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS AT 59,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 690,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources