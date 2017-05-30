SAFT ON WEALTH-As psychopath CEOs destroy value, nice ones create it: James Saft
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
May, 30 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY, COMPANY ACQUIRED A LUXURY OFFICE AND SHOP BUILDING IN NEOS COSMOS, WITH A TOTAL AREA OF 2,574.81 SQUARE METERS WORTH 1.7 MILLION EUROS
* THE INVESTMENT WAS FUNDED BY THE COMPANY'S EQUITY
* IT IS FULLY LEASED TO THE TENANT "TEXIMETHFORES ELTA SA"
* THE INITIAL ANNUAL RENTAL RATE OF THE INVESTMENT IS 9.30 PERCENT
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.