May 30 BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT AT THE END OF APRIL THE CONSOLIDATED TIER I CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.9 PERCENT, 0.11 P.P. BELOW THE REQUIRED LEVEL OF 11.01 PERCENT SET BY THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF)

* THE CONSOLIDATED TCR WAS EQUAL TO 14.02 PERCENT, 0.16 P.P. BELOW THE INDICATED LEVEL OF 14.18 PERCENT

* BOTH THE STANDALONE TIER I CAPITAL RATIO AND THE STANDALONE TCR WERE ABOVE THE REQUIRED LEVELS

* THE ESTIMATED AMOUNT OF OWN FUNDS NEEDED TO REACH THE RECOMMENDED LEVEL OF THE CONSOLIDATED TIER I CAPITAL RATIO IS EQUAL TO AROUND 61.1 MILLION ZLOTYS AND FOR THE CONSOLIDATED TCR AROUND 85.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE BANK SAID THAT IT WOULD PERFORM ACTIONS AIMED AT CAPITAL RATIOS IMPROVEMENT

