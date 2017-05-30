BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
May 30AEDIFICA SA:
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF A REST HOME IN BELGIUM FOR AROUND EUR 21 MILLION
* ACQUIRES A HEALTHCARE SITE IN THE NETHERLANDS FOR AROUND EUR 12 MILLION
Source text: bit.ly/2saBwHE
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* FB Financial Corp files for offer for sale of 4.8 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing