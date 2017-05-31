BRIEF-Pilab signs lock-up agreement with FGP Venture sp. Z o.o.
* UNDER AGREEMENT FGP VENTURE SHALL NOT SELL SHARES OF PILAB WITHIN TWO YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 31 MNI SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 612,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO


SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.
* MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY