UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 WOJAS SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 47.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS WAS 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources