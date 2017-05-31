BRIEF-Yapi Kredi decides to sell a NPL portfolio of 546.0 mln lira for 27.1 mln lira‍​

* SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 546.0 MILLION LIRA AS OF APRIL 30 FOR 27.1 MILLION LIRA ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)