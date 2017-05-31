BRIEF-Yapi Kredi decides to sell a NPL portfolio of 546.0 mln lira for 27.1 mln lira
* SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 546.0 MILLION LIRA AS OF APRIL 30 FOR 27.1 MILLION LIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Adds detail)
May 31 Conwert Immobilien Invest:
* Says Q1 FFO I 18.053 million eur, down 0.6 pct y/y
* Says Q1 FFO II 21.664 mln eur
* Says Q1 rental income 49.274 million eur, down 6.3 pct y/y
* Says Q1 cash profit 18.451 million eur, down 3.9 pct y/y
* Says Q1 consolidated profit after income tax and non-controlling interests 10.076 mln eur, vs loss of 4.780 mln eur a year earlier
* Says Q1 EBIT falls 8.2 pct to 23.010 mln eur, mainly because of lower rental income as a result of sales
* Says Q1 proceeds from sales of properties 381.602 mln eur, heavily influenced by sale of a major commercial portfolio to HanseMerkur that was announced in Q4 and closed in Q1
* Says Q1 revenue jumps to 431.568 mln eur (vs 92.319 mln eur a year earlier) Further company coverage:
* SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 546.0 MILLION LIRA AS OF APRIL 30 FOR 27.1 MILLION LIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Any potential credit rating implications for sukuk arising from Dana Gas's attempt to have its mudaraba sukuk declared unlawful will take time to emerge, and their scope and impact are likely to remain unclear until all relevant proceedings are resolved, if they ever are, Fitch Ratings says. We believe our current assumption that sharia compliance typically does not have credit implications for Fitch-rated
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage: