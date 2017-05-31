UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 COLIAN HOLDING SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 229.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 222.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 10.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources