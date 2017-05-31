BRIEF-ASBISc May prelim revenue up 22 pct yoy
* MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 31 INDATA SA:
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 33.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 32.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 43,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 890,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion in the second-largest U.S. initial public offering this year.
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage: