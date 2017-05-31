BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says Zhuguang Group entered into SP agreement
* Group expects to recognise an unaudited accounting gain of approximately HK$380 million from disposal
May 31 VP BANK AG:
* VP BANK HAS COMPLETED THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ON THE STANDARD TRADING LINE ANNOUNCED ON 6 JUNE 2016.
* AS OF 31 MAY 2017, THE BANK HOLDS 8.66 PER CENT OF ITS OWN SHARE CAPITAL.
Source text - bit.ly/2qBuWsw
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group expects to recognise an unaudited accounting gain of approximately HK$380 million from disposal
LAGOS, June 22 Etisalat Nigeria had already repaid $500 million of $1.2 billion in loans owed to banks before it defaulted in February due to a currency devaluation, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
OTTAWA, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it will get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway.