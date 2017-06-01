BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 GANARIA AG:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY UPDATES ON COMPANY'S INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION
* KAHR HOLDING GMBH, TOGETHER WITH OTHER INVESTORS, INTENDS TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY OF SHARES IN GANARIA
* ROBERT KÄß INTENDS TO LEAVE THE BOARD; AT THE SAME TIME, MARTIN KAHR IS TO BE APPOINTED BY THE SUPERVISORY BOARD TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF THE COMPANY
* FURTHERMORE, THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE SHARES IN SHOPIMORE GMBH, AUSTRIA, IS TO BE CARRIED OUT
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show