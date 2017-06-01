June 1 GANARIA AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY UPDATES ON COMPANY'S INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION

* KAHR HOLDING GMBH, TOGETHER WITH OTHER INVESTORS, INTENDS TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY OF SHARES IN GANARIA

* ROBERT KÄß INTENDS TO LEAVE THE BOARD; AT THE SAME TIME, MARTIN KAHR IS TO BE APPOINTED BY THE SUPERVISORY BOARD TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF THE COMPANY

* FURTHERMORE, THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE SHARES IN SHOPIMORE GMBH, AUSTRIA, IS TO BE CARRIED OUT

